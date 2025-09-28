 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts take 17-13 lead with Michael Pittman touchdown

  
Published September 28, 2025 06:25 PM

The Colts and Rams mainly traded punts throughout the third quarter after Adonai Mitchell’s untimely fumble.

But Indianapolis has now used a long drive to take a 17-13 lead over Los Angeles.

Quarterback Daniel Jones finished the 11-play, 90-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Michael Pittman.

The possession took 6:07 off the clock.

Jones converted third-and-3 with a short pass to Ashton Dulin that went for 11 yards. Then Jones hit tight end Tyler Warren for a 23-yard gain down to the L.A. 2-yard line before connecting with Pittman for the score.

Jones is now 20-of-27 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.