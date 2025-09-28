Colts take 17-13 lead with Michael Pittman touchdown
Published September 28, 2025 06:25 PM
The Colts and Rams mainly traded punts throughout the third quarter after Adonai Mitchell’s untimely fumble.
But Indianapolis has now used a long drive to take a 17-13 lead over Los Angeles.
Quarterback Daniel Jones finished the 11-play, 90-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to receiver Michael Pittman.
The possession took 6:07 off the clock.
Jones converted third-and-3 with a short pass to Ashton Dulin that went for 11 yards. Then Jones hit tight end Tyler Warren for a 23-yard gain down to the L.A. 2-yard line before connecting with Pittman for the score.
Jones is now 20-of-27 for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.