Colts take 31-10 lead with Jonathan Taylor’s second touchdown

The Chargers looked like they had a little something going, scoring a touchdown to open the second half.

But Indianapolis halted that Los Angeles momentum shortly thereafter.

Colts returner Ameer Abdullah brought the kick back 81 yards to the Chargers’ 14-yard line. A play later, Jonathan Taylor took a jet sweep to the right for an 8-yard touchdown.

With a successful two-point conversion — Daniel Jones hit a wide-open Michael Pittman — the Colts had a 21-point lead, 31-10.

Los Angeles had gotten in the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston on fourth-and-5. That was Johnston’s fifth touchdown of the year.