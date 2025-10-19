 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Colts take 31-10 lead with Jonathan Taylor’s second touchdown

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:07 PM

The Chargers looked like they had a little something going, scoring a touchdown to open the second half.

But Indianapolis halted that Los Angeles momentum shortly thereafter.

Colts returner Ameer Abdullah brought the kick back 81 yards to the Chargers’ 14-yard line. A play later, Jonathan Taylor took a jet sweep to the right for an 8-yard touchdown.

With a successful two-point conversion — Daniel Jones hit a wide-open Michael Pittman — the Colts had a 21-point lead, 31-10.

Los Angeles had gotten in the end zone with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston on fourth-and-5. That was Johnston’s fifth touchdown of the year.