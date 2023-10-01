Colts tie Rams 23-23 on Anthony Richardson touchdown pass, two-point conversion

The Colts were down to the Rams 23-0 midway through the second quarter.

It’s been all Indianapolis from there, as the two teams are now tied 23-23 with just under two minutes left in the contest.

Anthony Richardson tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Drew Ogletree and then completed a pass on the two-point conversion to Michael Pittman to tie the score.

Richardson is now 11-of-22 for 200 yards with two touchdowns and has rushed for 57 yards with a TD.

The Rams have an injury concern with Matthew Stafford, too, as he’s been walking with a significant limp throughout the second half.