Colts top Falcons in overtime thriller in Germany

The fans in Germany were treated to a highly entertaining early game on Sunday, with the Colts coming out on top 28-25 in overtime.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was the star of the show, carrying 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns, including the overtime game-winner.

It was a wild, back-and-forth battle that saw the teams trade touchdowns and the Falcons take a late fourth-quarter lead, only to have Colts kicker Michael Badgley hit a field goal with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game 25-25 and send it into overtime.

After the referee initially botched the overtime coin toss, the Falcons eventually won the re-flip and elected to receive, but their offense couldn’t move the ball and punted after the opening possession. From there the Colts marched the ball down the field, with Taylor doing the bulk of the work and reaching the end zone to win it.

Falcons wide receiver Drake London had 104 receiving yards in defeat, and running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier both played well. But Michael Penix struggled with his accuracy and couldn’t move the Falcons’ offense consistently enough.

The Colts improve to 8-2 and remain very much in contention to earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Falcons fall to 3-6 and are falling out of the NFC South race.