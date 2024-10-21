 Skip navigation
Colts-Vikings flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 9

  
Published October 21, 2024 02:03 PM

NBC’s Sunday Night Football will be in Minnesota in Week Nine.

The NFL announced today that the Colts-Vikings game on Sunday, November 3, which had previously been scheduled as a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, has been moved to the Sunday night slot.

The Jaguars-Eagles game that had been scheduled for Sunday night in Week Nine will move into the 4:05 p.m. kickoff window.

The NFL uses flexible scheduling to put the best games in the time slots when the most fans will be able to watch them. The 4-3 Colts and 5-1 Vikings would both be in the playoffs based on the current standings, so it’s a natural game to move to prime time.

The Colts-Vikings game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.