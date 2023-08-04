 Skip navigation
Colts want to keep Jonathan Taylor over the long term

  
Published August 3, 2023 09:12 PM

Things have gotten quiet between the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts are happy about that. And they would like it to continue.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts hope things settle down, following the ugliness that unfolded over the weekend.

So far, it has. And even though Taylor reportedly wants to be traded, the Colts want to keep Taylor — not just for this year, but over the long term.

The open question continues to be the manner in which that will happen. Will it be a long-term deal, or will they tag him once or twice after 2023, when his rookie contract expires?

Regardless, the Colts have a very high opinion of Taylor, and the best-case scenario would be for the recent acrimony to fade into the rear-view mirror.