Colts will begin holding training camp at their facility in 2027

  
Published January 16, 2026 01:23 PM

The Colts are making a change to their training camp procedures.

The team will return to Grand Park in Wesfield for training camp this summer, but they announced on Friday that they will be moving camp to their facility starting in 2027.

“We’ve held camp at various offsite locations over the years, but given growing logistical and technological demands, we’ve found that it makes more sense operationally to host camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center,” the team said in a statement. “We’ll now join 26 other NFL teams in holding camp at their home practice facilities.”

The team said they will share more information about their plans for future training camps later this year.