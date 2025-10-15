 Skip navigation
Colts WR Josh Downs dealing with a concussion

  
Published October 15, 2025 04:30 PM

Colts wide receiver Josh Downs popped up on Wednesday’s injury report with a concussion.

Downs took two big shots on his final two catches Sunday against the Cardinals. Early in the fourth quarter, Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson drilled Downs after Downs’ 5-yard touchdown catch. Then, with 5:37 left Taylor-Demerson and two other Cardinals sandwiched Downs after a 9-yard gain to the Arizona 3 that set up the game-winning touchdown. Taylor-Demerson was injured on the hit.

He finished with six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Downs has 26 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in six games.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (chest) also didn’t practice, while wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) was a full participant.

Running back Tyler Goodson (groin), offensive tackle Braden Smith (rest) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (concussion) were the other Colts players who sat out Wednesday’s on-field work.

Cornerback Kenny Moore (Achilles) was limited.