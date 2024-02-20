Commanders add John Glenn as assistant special teams coach

Washington has added one more coach to finalize its first staff under Dan Quinn.

The Commanders announced they hired John Glenn as their assistant special teams coach.

Glenn had coached alongside Quinn with the Seahawks, as Glenn had been with Seattle since 2012, beginning as a special teams coaching assistant. Glenn was promoted to defensive quality control coach in 2014 and continued working his way up to becoming linebackers coach in 2018. He served in that role with Seattle through the 2023 season.

Quinn was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2013-2014 before he was hired as Falcons head coach.