NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Commanders announce interview with Anthony Lynn for OC

  
Published February 1, 2023 07:58 AM
January 25, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect every offensive coordinator opening in the NFL, including the situations surrounding the Bucs, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Jets and Commanders.

The Commanders announced on Wednesday that they are interviewing 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Lynn just finished his first season with San Francisco. The Chargers head coach from 2017-2020, Lynn served as the Lions’ offensive coordinator in 2021.

Additionally, Lynn called plays for the 2016 Bills after Greg Roman was fired as offensive coordinator. After he finished his playing career, Lynn has also worked as an assistant for the Broncos, Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns, and Jets.

The Commanders are searching for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner. The club has cast a wide net with interviews for the vacancy, having started their interview process in the middle of last month.

Whoever ends up with the job will presumably craft an offense around a new quarterback in 2023.