Commanders believe Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles

Commanders running back Austin Ekeler was quickly ruled out with an Achilles injury after he left Thursday night’s loss to the Packers and he isn’t expected back on the field anytime soon.

Multiple reports say that the Commanders believe Ekeler tore his Achilles. Ekeler will have an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, but the initial diagnosis and the nature of the non-contact injury don’t leave much hope that the news is going to be any different.

If the tear is confirmed, Ekeler will miss the rest of the 2025 season. Ekeler ran 14 times for 43 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards in the first two games of the season.

Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt is now in line for even more work in the Washington backfield. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are also on the roster.