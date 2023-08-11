Commanders broadcaster Fred Smoot arrested on misdemeanor charge

Commanders broadcaster Fred Smoot, a former NFL cornerback, was arrested in Virginia on a civil misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with support obligation, TMZ Sports reports.

Smoot, 44, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 10:58 a.m. ET Thursday and remained in jail Friday morning.

Smoot, a contract employee of the team, does postgame analysis among other duties. Former tight end Rick “Doc” Walker, who was a color commentator on the team’s game-day broadcasts last year, is expected to replace Smoot on the broadcast after the Commanders’ preseason game against the Browns tonight, The Washington Post reports.

The Commanders would not comment to the newspaper.

Smooth, who played nine NFL seasons with Washington and Minnesota, has been arrested multiple times since 2006.