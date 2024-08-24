Commanders building a statue to honor Sean Taylor

The Commanders are building a statue to honor Sean Taylor, making the late safety the first former player the team has memorialized with a statue, John Keim of ESPN reports.

The organization removed a memorial installation of Taylor inside the stadium after receiving criticism for the lack of authenticity. The original installation had the wrong jersey — Reebok instead of Nike — and failed to include pieces of tape on his facemask as Taylor did while playing.

The franchise altered the installation with those changes and added the proper style of socks and cleats from when Taylor played from 2004-07.

Taylor, whose No. 21 was retired in 2022, was murdered in November 2007.

The Commanders informed the Taylor family that they had removed the installation inside the stadium in favor of a statue outside the stadium.

“After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise’s most iconic players. Together with the Taylor family, we are working on a plan, which includes unveiling a statue that will rightfully celebrate the legacy and impact that Sean had on our organization, fanbase and community. The Washington Commanders are committed to honoring our legends in a first-class manner.”

Hall of Famer Darrell Green will have his No. 28 retired at halftime of a Week 7 game against Carolina, joining Taylor, Sammy Baugh (33), Bobby Mitchell (49) and Sonny Jurgensen (9) in having his number retired.