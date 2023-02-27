 Skip navigation
Commanders cut Carson Wentz

  
Published February 27, 2023 10:39 AM
nbc_pft_ramseywagnerv2_230227
February 27, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make sense of the reports the Rams are likely to release Bobby Wagner and “very likely” to trade Jalen Ramsey and discuss how long it could take for the Rams to be competitive.

Less than a year after he arrived, Carson Wentz is done in Washington.

The Commanders released Wentz today, making the obviously necessary move official.

Last year Washington acquired Wentz in a traded that cost the Commanders two third-round draft picks. The Commanders also cost themselves $28.3 million in salary cap space by acquiring Wentz for one year.

In Wentz’s only season in Washington, the Commanders went 2-5 in games Wentz started, 5-3-1 in games Taylor Heinicke started and 1-0 in games Sam Howell started. It’s not a stretch to say the Commanders cost themselves a playoff berth in 2022 by trading for Wentz.

Now Wentz will hit free agency. He’ll likely have some offers to be a backup quarterback, but after failing in three straight seasons with the Commanders, Colts and Eagles, his days as a starter are done.