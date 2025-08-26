 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Commanders cut Clelin Ferrell

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:37 PM

Clelin Ferrell won’t be back in Washington this year after all.

Ferrell, a defensive end who had a solid season for the Commanders last year and re-signed a one-year contract this year, is being released, according to Ben Standig.

Ferrell was one of the best college football players in the country at Clemson and went to the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but he proved to be one of the Raiders’ many draft busts during the Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock era.

After four seasons with the Raiders, Ferrell played one year in San Francisco in 2023 and one year in Washington last year.

Last season Ferrell played in 14 regular-season games and all three playoff games, with 10 starts.

Ferrell is not subject to waivers, so he will become an unrestricted free agent immediately.