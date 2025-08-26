Commanders cut Clelin Ferrell

Clelin Ferrell won’t be back in Washington this year after all.

Ferrell, a defensive end who had a solid season for the Commanders last year and re-signed a one-year contract this year, is being released, according to Ben Standig.

Ferrell was one of the best college football players in the country at Clemson and went to the Raiders with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, but he proved to be one of the Raiders’ many draft busts during the Jon Gruden/Mike Mayock era.

After four seasons with the Raiders, Ferrell played one year in San Francisco in 2023 and one year in Washington last year.

Last season Ferrell played in 14 regular-season games and all three playoff games, with 10 starts.

Ferrell is not subject to waivers, so he will become an unrestricted free agent immediately.