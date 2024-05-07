 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240507.jpg
Best current NFL rivalries
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240507.jpg
What Hill really means by wanting to retire in MIA
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders cut three players

  
Published May 7, 2024 11:25 AM

The Commanders have made a few changes to their roster ahead of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have cut linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, and defensive end Joshua Pryor from their 90-man roster.

Pryor is the only member of the trio who has appeared in a regular season game for the team. He had one tackle in seven appearances last season.

Bouyer-Randle was undrafted out of UConn and signed to the practice squad last November while Mandell joined that squad in January.

The Commanders drafted nine players and announced agreements with 11 undrafted free agents, so there was a need to clear some roster space for new arrivals. There will also be tryout players at the minicamp, so more roster moves are likely coming in Washington.