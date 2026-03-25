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Watch Now
Analyzing Tretter's role with NFLPA
March 25, 2026 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss JC Tretter's role as NFLPA executive director, his first interview since taking on the role and his comments on an 18-game season.
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