Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong out for season with knee injury

Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong underwent an MRI on his injured knee on Monday. It did not bring good news.

Armstrong will miss the rest of the season, coach Dan Quinn said.

Armstrong did not practice last week while nursing a hamstring injury, and he was questionable to play. He played only four snaps before leaving with his knee injury.

The Commanders already lost Deatrich Wise Jr. for the season in Week 2, and Javonte Jean-Baptiste and Drake Jackson are also on injured reserve.

Preston Smith and Jacob Martin will likely see more snaps in Armstrong’s absence.

Armstrong finishes his eighth season with 24 tackles, 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits.