Commanders, Dolphins trade field goals in first half in Spain

  
Published November 16, 2025 10:52 AM

In the home stadium of Real Madrid, European NFL fans are seeing a soccer-like game today, with lots of kicking and not much scoring.

The Dolphins and Commanders traded field goals in the first half and went into the locker room with the score tied 6-6.

Both quarterbacks, Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa, have stuck mostly with short, safe passes, and there haven’t been a lot of big plays through the air. Chris Rodriguez and De’Von Achane are the leading rushers.

The NFL often doesn’t export the most exciting of games overseas, and this one has been no exception through the first 30 minutes of play.