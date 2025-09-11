 Skip navigation
Commanders elevate P Mitch Wishnowsky, C Michael Deiter

  
Published September 11, 2025 05:07 PM

The Commanders signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to their practice squad on Wednesday and he’ll be available for them on Thursday night against the Packers.

Wishnowsky signed as insurance against Tress Way’s back injury. Way was listed as questionable to play, but the roster move indicates that the team thinks there’s some chance they will not have him in Green Bay.

Wishnowsky spent the last six seasons with the 49ers. He had a net average of 40.7 yards per kick during his time with the NFC West club.

Deiter was also elevated in Week 1 and played three special teams snaps. He appeared in every game for the Commanders last season.