Commanders get safety, TD to take 8-7 lead on Cowboys

  
Published October 19, 2025 04:56 PM

The Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first drive. They gave up a safety on their second.

Washington punter Tress Way pinned Dallas at its own 1 when safety Percy Butler downed Way’s punt outside the end zone. The Cowboys tried to run Javonte Williams to create some breathing room, but Daron Payne tackled Williams in the end zone.

Seven plays and 65 yards later, the Commanders had the lead.

Jayden Daniels threw a 5-yard touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz, giving the Commanders an 8-7 lead. Daniels’ attempt to run in the 2-point conversion failed.

Daniels is 3-of-4 for 48 yards and a touchdown, with Chris Moore catching a 44-yarder for the big play on the touchdown drive.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has four carries for 25 yards.