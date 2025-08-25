 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders have 13 days to get Terry McLaurin ready

  
Published August 25, 2025 12:01 PM

Yes, all hold-ins must come to an end. At some point.

In Washington, it ended with receiver Terry McLaurin signing a new four-year contract (a three-year extension) that will pay him “up to” $32 million per year. As usual, the structure will say plenty — from signing bonus to the full guarantee at signing to the practical guarantee.

The key question, as McLaurin approaches 30, is when will the Commanders be able to exercise their one-way prerogative to tear up the deal?

Those details will come later, because they undermine the best-case numbers that has sprinkled via text, for the inevitable thumb race to Twitter.

Regardless, the Commanders have 13 days to get McLaurin ready for Week 1 against the Giants. Both sides will need to be smart about it. He needs to be properly acclimated to football, after not practicing at all during camp.

The best news for the Commanders is that the team’s No. 1 pass catcher will be sticking around. His trade request went nowhere. Now, he’s going nowhere, either.