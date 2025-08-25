Commanders have 13 days to get Terry McLaurin ready

Yes, all hold-ins must come to an end. At some point.

In Washington, it ended with receiver Terry McLaurin signing a new four-year contract (a three-year extension) that will pay him “up to” $32 million per year. As usual, the structure will say plenty — from signing bonus to the full guarantee at signing to the practical guarantee.

The key question, as McLaurin approaches 30, is when will the Commanders be able to exercise their one-way prerogative to tear up the deal?

Those details will come later, because they undermine the best-case numbers that has sprinkled via text, for the inevitable thumb race to Twitter.

Regardless, the Commanders have 13 days to get McLaurin ready for Week 1 against the Giants. Both sides will need to be smart about it. He needs to be properly acclimated to football, after not practicing at all during camp.

The best news for the Commanders is that the team’s No. 1 pass catcher will be sticking around. His trade request went nowhere. Now, he’s going nowhere, either.