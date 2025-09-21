 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Commanders lead Raiders 20-10 at halftime

  
Published September 21, 2025 02:40 PM

Commanders kicker Matt Gay has been shaky to kick off the season, but he came through before halftime.

Gay drilled a 56-yard kick as time expired in the second quarter to extend the Commanders’ lead over the Raiders to 20-10. Gay was 1-of-2 on the game before that kick and 2-of-5 on the season.

The Commanders are missing quarterback Jayden Daniels, but it has not hurt their running game. They rolled up 174 yards on the ground in the first half, including a 60-yard touchdown by Jeremy McNichols on his only carry of the game.

Marcus Mariota also ran for a score and he is 9-of-13 for 85 yards through the air. His touchdown run came after Deebo Samuel opened the game with a 69-yard kickoff return, but he cost the team another chance at points by losing a fumble at the end of a run.

The Raiders couldn’t capitalize on that turnover and their offense has not found a consistent rhythm so far on Sunday. They’ll need to establish one if they’re going to get a road win.