Commanders lead Raiders 20-10 at halftime

Commanders kicker Matt Gay has been shaky to kick off the season, but he came through before halftime.

Gay drilled a 56-yard kick as time expired in the second quarter to extend the Commanders’ lead over the Raiders to 20-10. Gay was 1-of-2 on the game before that kick and 2-of-5 on the season.

The Commanders are missing quarterback Jayden Daniels, but it has not hurt their running game. They rolled up 174 yards on the ground in the first half, including a 60-yard touchdown by Jeremy McNichols on his only carry of the game.

Marcus Mariota also ran for a score and he is 9-of-13 for 85 yards through the air. His touchdown run came after Deebo Samuel opened the game with a 69-yard kickoff return, but he cost the team another chance at points by losing a fumble at the end of a run.

The Raiders couldn’t capitalize on that turnover and their offense has not found a consistent rhythm so far on Sunday. They’ll need to establish one if they’re going to get a road win.