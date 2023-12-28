Commanders place Chris Rodriguez on IR, activate De’Jon Harris

Running back Chris Rodriguez will not play in the final two Commanders games of the season.

The Commanders placed Rodriguez on injured reserve Thursday. Rodriguez injured his ankle during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday.

Rodriguez had his most productive game of the season before getting hurt. He had 10 carries for 58 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year during the 30-28 Commanders loss.

For the season, Rodriguez had 51 carries for 247 yards and two catches for 12 yards while appearing in 13 games.

The Commanders filled Rodriguez’s roster spot by activating linebacker De’Jon Harris from injured reserve. Harris has been out since mid-November with a quad injury. He had one tackle while playing exclusively on special teams in six appearances this year.