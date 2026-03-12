 Skip navigation
Titans sign former Commanders defensive end Jacob Martin

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:53 AM

The big-spending Titans are not done making moves in free agency.

Tennessee has agreed to a two-year contract with former Washington defensive end Jacob Martin, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Martin has had a circuitous NFL career: Originally a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks, he has also played for the Texans, Jets, Broncos, Texans again, Colts and Bears before signing with the Commanders last year. The Titans will be his eighth NFL team.

Last season may have been the best of Martin’s career: He played in all 17 games, starting 14, and recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks. The Titans will hope to see him continue to improve as another piece in an overhauled Tennessee roster.