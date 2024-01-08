Commanders plan to hire head of football operations before head coach

Names of candidates the Commanders want to speak with about their head coaching and head of football operations vacancies have trickled in since the team announced head coach Ron Rivera’s firing on Monday morning and team owner Josh Harris outlined how he’d like to see things proceed at a Monday press conference.

Harris told reporters that he sees the two jobs as separate and demanding enough that he is not looking for one person who would wear both hats, although he is willing to keep an open mind as the process unfolds. Harris also said that he hopes to have the head of football operations in place first so that they would be part of the coaching search.

Former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman and former Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers are working with ownership on their searches and Harris said he expects Myers to continue to have a role with the organization beyond that role.

Harris said he thinks both jobs will be attractive due to the team’s cap space and draft assets and that he wants to be “thorough but rapid” while moving toward hires that they hope will usher in a more successful era of football in Washington.