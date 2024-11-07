Commanders players say Marshon Lattimore trade shows confidence they can win now

The Commanders’ trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore addressed a weak spot on the roster, but the on-field impact of the deal wasn’t the only thing on the minds of Lattimore’s new teammates on Wednesday.

A new General Manager, new head coach, and new quarterback provided hope about what the future could bring in Washington. A 7-2 start to the year has opened a window to contend immediately and Coomanders players are happy that the team decided to maximize their chances of getting through it.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said the trade “shows they have confidence in us and they see us going far this season” and linebacker Bobby Wagner appreciates the urgency that was communicated by the front office.

“That we want to win and we want to win now,” Wagner said, via JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “I think it was cool for them to do that and it’s a great player for them to bring in.”

Lattimore didn’t practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, so it remains to be seen if he will make an immediate impression but the impact of the deal has already been felt in other ways.