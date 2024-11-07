 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders players say Marshon Lattimore trade shows confidence they can win now

  
Published November 7, 2024 08:48 AM

The Commanders’ trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore addressed a weak spot on the roster, but the on-field impact of the deal wasn’t the only thing on the minds of Lattimore’s new teammates on Wednesday.

A new General Manager, new head coach, and new quarterback provided hope about what the future could bring in Washington. A 7-2 start to the year has opened a window to contend immediately and Coomanders players are happy that the team decided to maximize their chances of getting through it.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said the trade “shows they have confidence in us and they see us going far this season” and linebacker Bobby Wagner appreciates the urgency that was communicated by the front office.

“That we want to win and we want to win now,” Wagner said, via JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “I think it was cool for them to do that and it’s a great player for them to bring in.”

Lattimore didn’t practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury, so it remains to be seen if he will make an immediate impression but the impact of the deal has already been felt in other ways.