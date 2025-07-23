 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Commanders put Terry McLaurin on did not report list, Sam Cosmi on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2025 08:34 AM

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is officially holding out of training camp.

The Commanders placed McLaurin on the did not report list on Wednesday morning, which sets the stage for daily fines of $50,000 until the wideout joins the club to prepare for the 2025 season. McLaurin opted not to report because he wants a new contract with the team that would presumably make any short-term losses easier to swallow.

Washington also announced that guard Sam Cosmi has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Cosmi tore his ACL in the team’s playoff win over the Lions.

Both players can be activated at any point in camp, although the timing of Cosmi’s injury likely means he’ll be out for quite a while. They’ll be hoping that the relationship with McLaurin is mended more quickly.