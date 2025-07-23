Commanders put Terry McLaurin on did not report list, Sam Cosmi on PUP list

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin is officially holding out of training camp.

The Commanders placed McLaurin on the did not report list on Wednesday morning, which sets the stage for daily fines of $50,000 until the wideout joins the club to prepare for the 2025 season. McLaurin opted not to report because he wants a new contract with the team that would presumably make any short-term losses easier to swallow.

Washington also announced that guard Sam Cosmi has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Cosmi tore his ACL in the team’s playoff win over the Lions.

Both players can be activated at any point in camp, although the timing of Cosmi’s injury likely means he’ll be out for quite a while. They’ll be hoping that the relationship with McLaurin is mended more quickly.