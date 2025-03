Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will remain in Washington for another year.

Igbinoghene re-signed with the Commanders today.

The signing comes a year after Igbinoghene signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last season. That allowed him to continue playing for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator in Dallas in 2023 when Igbinoghene was playing for the Cowboys.

Igbinoghene originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020.