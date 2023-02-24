 Skip navigation
Commanders re-sign David Mayo, Jonathan Williams

  
Published February 24, 2023 11:09 AM
nbc_pftpm_bezoscommanders_230224
February 24, 2023 01:39 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what Jeff Bezos could bring to the Commanders and how Daniel Snyder's personal opinion could be an obstacle in the decision-making process.

The Commanders have re-signed a couple of their players ahead of free agency.

The team announced that they have re-signed linebacker David Mayo and running back Jonthan Williams on Friday. Both players agreed to one-year deals to remain in Washington.

Mayo will be returning for a third season with the NFC East club. He’s appeared in 29 games and made seven starts while also playing a core special teams role over the last two seasons. He had 35 tackles and a sack in 2022.

Williams has also spent the last two seasons in Washington and joins Mayo as a regular on special teams. He ran 37 times for 152 yards and caught seven passes for 40 yards in 13 2022 appearances.