 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders re-sign Milo Eifler, Rachad Wildgoose

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:50 AM
nbc_pk_wentzreleased_230228
February 28, 2023 08:14 AM
Peter King and Myles Simmons react to the Commanders' release of QB Carson Wentz, who seemed destined for stardom in 2017 but now at age 30 seems finished as a starter in the NFL.

The Commanders announced the retention of a couple of players from their 2022 roster on Tuesday.

Linebacker Milo Eifler and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose will be remaining with the team on one-year deals. Both players were set to be exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

Eifler played in 10 games during the 2022 season and had a stint on injured reserve in October and November. He was credited with four tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.

Wildgoose, who entered the league as a 2021 Bills sixth-round pick, played in 15 games and made three starts. He had 16 tackles and three passes defensed.