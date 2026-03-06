 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders re-sign WR Treylon Burks

  
Published March 6, 2026 03:42 PM

The Commanders have re-signed wide receiver Treylon Burks to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Burks, who turns 26 this month, signed with the Commanders’ practice squad on Oct. 16 after the Titans released him from injured reserve. He later earned a spot on the 53-player roster and, in eight games, he made 10 catches for 130 yards, including a spectacular one-handed touchdown reception.

Burks entered the NFL as the 18th overall pick of the Titans in 2022. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown.

Burks fractured his collarbone last summer and landed on injured reserve to start the 2025 season.