Commanders re-sign WR Treylon Burks

The Commanders have re-signed wide receiver Treylon Burks to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Burks, who turns 26 this month, signed with the Commanders’ practice squad on Oct. 16 after the Titans released him from injured reserve. He later earned a spot on the 53-player roster and, in eight games, he made 10 catches for 130 yards, including a spectacular one-handed touchdown reception.

Burks entered the NFL as the 18th overall pick of the Titans in 2022. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown.

Burks fractured his collarbone last summer and landed on injured reserve to start the 2025 season.