Commanders request interview for D.J. Williams for QB coach

The Commanders have their eye on someone with familial ties to the organization as they look for a new quarterbacks coach.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Falcons quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams for the same role on Dan Quinn’s staff. The Commanders are also looking for a new offensive coordinator.

Williams is the son of Doug Williams, who was the Super Bowl XXII MVP while playing for Washington.

The younger Williams played quarterback for his father at Grambling and became an NFL assistant with the Saints in 2019. He joined the Falcons as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and moved into his current role in 2025.