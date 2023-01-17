 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Commanders request interview with Charles London for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 17, 2023 04:35 AM
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
The Commanders are set to meet with Pat Shurmur about their offensive coordinator opening on Tuesday and they are also working on setting up another interview.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team has requested an interview with Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London. The Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner last week.

London has spent the last two seasons in Atlanta. He was previously the running backs coach for the Bears, Texans and Penn State.

The Commanders also reached out to former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell about their opening, but he declined to interview for the position. They have also requested an interview with Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.