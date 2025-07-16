 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Jahdae Barron

  
First-round cornerback Jahdae Barron will join the Broncos’ rookies when they report to training camp Wednesday.

He agreed to terms on a four-year, $18.073 million deal late Tuesday night that includes a $9.784 million signing bonus, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

The Broncos expect to have Barron as their starting slot cornerback on what should be one of the top secondaries in the league with 2024 defensive player of the year Pat Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Riley Moss and Talanoa Hufanga.

Barron’s agreement leaves Bengals edge rusher Shemar Stewart as the only first-round pick who is without a contract.

The Broncos still have to come to terms with running back RJ Harvey, who is one of 30 second-rounders still unsigned. Texans receiver Jayden Higgins, the 34th overall pick, became the first second-round pick ever to receive a fully guaranteed contract. The Browns then had to give linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the 33rd overall pick, a fully guaranteed deal. No other second-round draft pick has signed.