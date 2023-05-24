 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders say Norm Chirite, not Jason Wright, cast votes at this week’s meetings

  
Published May 24, 2023 02:37 AM

On Tuesday morning, a Commanders spokesperson told PFT that team president Jason Wright cast the votes for the team during this week’s meetings in Minneapolis -- including the critical, difference-making vote regarding Thursday night flexing.

Later in the day, the Commanders revised that information.

General counsel Norm Chirite, not Wright, communicated the votes, per the team. Chirite, who doesn’t appear on the team’s online “front office ” page, handled the voting on both Monday and Tuesday.

It’s not a huge issue, but it comes at a time when the Commanders also contend that they did not change from “no” in March to “yes” in May on the TNF flexing issue, despite indications that they were opposed to it in March. Because no formal vote was taken in March, there’s no official record of who was for it and who was against it .

Regardless, the Commanders (along with every other team that voted yes) could have become the team to kill the move. It’s a much more interesting wrinkle if the Commanders were indeed against it in March.

One team definitely against it in March was the Saints. During Tuesday’s PFT Live, I mentioned what I had heard regarding why the Saints flipped from “no” to “yes.” After today’s PFT Live, I’ll be writing something here on that point.