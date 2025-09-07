Commanders shut down Russell Wilson and Giants’ offense for Week One win

Russell Wilson was handed the Giants’ starting quarterback job this summer, but he might not keep it long into the fall.

Wilson and the Giants’ offense struggled today in a season-opening 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

Giants first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart is currently Wilson’s backup, but Dart looked good enough in the preseason that many fans will want him to start, especially after Wilson could generate only two field goals today.

Wilson averaged just 4.5 yards per pass and a 45.9 percent completion rate, completing 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards. He was the Giants’ leading rusher with 44 yards on eight carries. The Giants need more passing and less rushing from Wilson.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels went 19-for-30 for 233 yards with a touchdown, and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had a strong debut with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel was the Commanders’ leading receiver with seven catches for 77 yards.

The Commanders have high hopes for Daniels’ second season, and nothing that happened today dashed those hopes. The Giants need to see if Dart can be the same kind of exciting young quarterback that Daniels is.