Commanders sign DB Joshua Kalu, put DB Troy Apke on IR

The Commanders had defensive back Joshua Kalu in for a workout on Monday and he’ll be sticking around a while longer.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that the Commanders signed Kalu to their 90-man roster. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team has also placed defensive back Troy Apke on injured reserve.

Kalu played in 44 games over two stints with the Titans. The first 28 came between 2018 and 2020 and he returned to play in 16 more last season. Kalu had 42 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Apke suffered a shoulder injury. He has 69 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 52 games for Washington over the last five seasons.