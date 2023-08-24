Commanders sign DT Anthony Montalvo

The Commanders added a defensive lineman to their roster ahead of their final preseason game of the summer.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo on Thursday. No corresponding move was needed after the release of punter Michael Palardy on Wednesday.

Montalvo has spent time with the Seahawks and Dolphins since going undrafted out of UCF earlier this year. Montalvo had 129 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 50 collegiate games.

The Commanders close out the preseason against the Bengals on Saturday and the cut to 53 players comes on Tuesday, so Montalvo won’t have much opportunity to make his case for an extended stay on the roster or practice squad in Washington.