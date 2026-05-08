Commanders sign entire 2026 draft class, nine UDFAs

The Commanders announced they’d signed first-round pick Sonny Styles earlier on Friday.

The club has not gotten the rest of its 2026 draft class under contract.

Washington announced third-round receiver, Antonio Williams, fifth-round defensive end Joshua Josephs, sixth-round running back Kaytron Allen, center Matt Gulbin, and seventh-round quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis have all signed their four-year rookie contracts.

The Commanders also announced they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents: receiver Jaden Bradley, guard Tanoa Togiai, defensive tackle Jeffrey M’Ba, safety Malik Spencer, running back Robert Henry Jr., tight end Quentin Moore, receiver Chris Hilton Jr., cornerback Fred Davis, and kicker Drew Stevens.

