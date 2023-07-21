 Skip navigation
Commanders sign first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes

  
Published July 21, 2023 01:59 PM

The Commanders have agreed to terms with first-round selection Emmanuel Forbes, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports. The cornerback will sign his four-year deal Friday, a day after NFL owners approved the sale of the team to Josh Harris.

The former Mississippi State consensus All-American holds the FBS record for most career pick-sixes with six.

The Commanders made him the 16th overall pick.

During his three-year college career, Forbes totaled 150 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 14 interceptions and 20 passes defensed in 35 career games.