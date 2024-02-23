Commanders sign LB Keandre Jones

The Commanders have added linebacker Keandre Jones to their roster.

The team announced Jones’ signing on Friday afternoon. He will be part of the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

Jones signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Maryland in 2020 and then moved on to the Bengals practice squad after being cut in September. He bounced between the practice squad and active roster through the end of the 2022 season and spent the 2023 season out of the league after being released.

Jones played five defensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps in eight regular season appearances for the Bengals.