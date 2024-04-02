Commanders sign LB Mykal Walker

On the first day of their offseason program, the Commanders have added a linebacker who has familiarity with head coach Dan Quinn.

Washington announced on Tuesday that Mykal Walker has signed with the franchise.

Walker was a Falcons fourth-round pick in 2020, when Quinn was the team’s head coach. He appeared in 49 games with 20 starts over his first three seasons before Atlanta waived him last August. After spending time with Chicago and Las Vegas, Walker signed with Pittsburgh midway through the 2023 season.

He appeared in eight games with five starts, recording 33 total tackles with two for loss. He also had two passes defensed with an interception.