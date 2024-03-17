Commanders sign Noah Igbinoghene

Former first-round draft pick Noah Igbinoghene will try to continue his career in Washington.

Igbinoghene is signing with the Commanders, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The 30th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Igbinoghene spent his first three seasons in Miami but never became the type of player the Dolphins were hoping he would be. He started just five games in three seasons.

Last season, Igbinoghene was traded to the Cowboys and he played in just five games, mostly on special teams.

It’s no lock that Igbinoghene will make the roster in Washington, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn apparently liked what he saw last season, when Quinn was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, at least enough to give Igbinoghene another chance to play on his defense.