Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 'on a nice note'

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
Pocono Truck starting lineup: Nick Sanchez wins pole
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday

Harden may have few options outside of 76ers
Green could be determined to disrupt Warriors
Chamblee: McIlroy finished Rd. 2 'on a nice note'

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Commanders sign second-round pick Quan Martin

  
Published July 21, 2023 04:51 PM

Now that they are under new ownership, the Commanders have begun taking care of other business.

After agreeing to terms with first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes earlier Friday, the Commanders have gotten second-rounder Quan Martin under contract. His representation, Jason Bernstein, announced the deal.

Martin, a defensive back, earned second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for Illinois.

He played five seasons of college football and totaled 225 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 50 games.

The Commanders made Martin the 47th overall pick. He is expected to play safety, with Forbes at cornerback.