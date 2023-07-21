Commanders sign second-round pick Quan Martin

Now that they are under new ownership, the Commanders have begun taking care of other business.

After agreeing to terms with first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes earlier Friday, the Commanders have gotten second-rounder Quan Martin under contract. His representation, Jason Bernstein, announced the deal.

Martin, a defensive back, earned second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 for Illinois.

He played five seasons of college football and totaled 225 tackles, one sack, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 50 games.

The Commanders made Martin the 47th overall pick. He is expected to play safety, with Forbes at cornerback.