Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Commanders sign three draft picks, including fifth-rounder K.J. Henry

  
Published May 12, 2023 10:05 AM

The Commanders announced the signing of three members of their draft class as their rookie minicamp played out on Friday.

Fifth-round pick K.J. Henry, sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez, and seventh-round pick Andre Jones all agreed to four-year deals. Four more draft picks remain unsigned, including first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes.

Henry had 13.5 sacks during his time as a defensive end at Clemson, Rodriguez ran for 904 yards at Kentucky last season, and Jones had 7.5 sacks as a linebacker at Louisiana last season.

The Commanders also announced a couple of cuts from the roster. Wide receiver Alex Erickson and linebacker Drew White have been dropped as the team moves forward with their new additions.