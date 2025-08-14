 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sign WR River Cracraft, DB Daryl Worley

  
Published August 14, 2025 12:36 PM

The Commanders added a pair of experienced players to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signings of wide receiver River Cracraft and defensive back Daryl Worley to their 90-man roster. They waived wide receiver Michael Strachan.

Cracraft has appeared in 53 games for three teams over the last seven seasons. He spent the last three years with the Dolphins and had 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns for the AFC East club.

Worley had 52 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in nine games for the Titans last season. He has also played for the Ravens, Lions, Raiders, Bills, Cowboys, and Panthers over the course of his career.