Commanders sign WR River Cracraft, DB Daryl Worley

The Commanders added a pair of experienced players to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signings of wide receiver River Cracraft and defensive back Daryl Worley to their 90-man roster. They waived wide receiver Michael Strachan.

Cracraft has appeared in 53 games for three teams over the last seven seasons. He spent the last three years with the Dolphins and had 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns for the AFC East club.

Worley had 52 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in nine games for the Titans last season. He has also played for the Ravens, Lions, Raiders, Bills, Cowboys, and Panthers over the course of his career.