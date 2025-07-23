Commanders sign WR Tay Martin

The Commanders put Terry McLaurin on the reserve/did not report list on Wednesday and they signed another wide receiver later in the day.

The team announced the signing of Tay Martin to the 90-man roster.

Martin made three appearances for the 49ers in 2022 and 2023 and he played in one game for the Titans last season. Martin made his only regular season catch in that appearance for Tennessee and it went for a 49-yard touchdown against the Texans in Week 18.

The Titans waived Martin in May and his stay in Washington could be dependent on how long McLaurin remains away from the team while looking for a new contract.