Commanders to hire Danny Etling as assistant quarterbacks coach

The Commanders promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator this month and they’ve found a new assistant quarterbacks coach as well.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders are hiring Danny Etling to fill that role. Blough and Etling were teammates at Purdue during their playing days.

Etling would go on to transfer to LSU and he was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Patriots. He won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie on the practice squad and would go on to spend time with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos, Packers, Jaguars without appearing in any regular season games.

Etling also played in the UFL the last two seasons and this is his first coaching position at any level.

