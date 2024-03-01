Commanders to release Charles Leno

Veteran tackle Charles Leno is set to hit the open market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have informed Leno that he will be released. Leno spent the last three seasons in Washington and started all 47 games he played for the team.

Before Leno will begin the search for a new team, he has some medical business on the schedule. Rapoport reports that Leno is set to have hip surgery next week.

Leno’s departure will result in $7.25 million of cap savings against $8.25 million in dead money. Classifying the move as a post-June 1 release will create $11.78 million in cap space, but the additional $3 million-plus will not be available in the early stages of free agency.